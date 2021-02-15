Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 63.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 17.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

