Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 165.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

