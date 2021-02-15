Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $303,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after buying an additional 69,319 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.30 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.