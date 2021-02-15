Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 715 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

