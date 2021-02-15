John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

