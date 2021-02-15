John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 382,000 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. 55,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

