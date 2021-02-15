John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 17,768 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 584,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.