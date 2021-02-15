John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. 75,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,755. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

