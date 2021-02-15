John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $203.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,607. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

