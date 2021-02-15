KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

