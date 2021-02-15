KeyCorp Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.59.

Shares of PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

