Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 14th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $581.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

