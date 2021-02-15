Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,869. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

