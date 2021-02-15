Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

