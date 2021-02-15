Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $65.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

