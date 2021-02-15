Komodo Price Tops $1.36 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $168.72 million and $36.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00334097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00109470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,290,711 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

