Korn Ferry (KFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

