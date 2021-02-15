Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,219 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

