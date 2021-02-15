Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.99 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

NYSE RE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,062. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $293.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.