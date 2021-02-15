Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 48.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 32.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $323,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $498.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

