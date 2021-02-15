KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,848,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 627,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 68,462 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $35,516,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $102.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

