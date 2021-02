KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

KUKAY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.