La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LZB opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,082 shares of company stock worth $9,596,560 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

