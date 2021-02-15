Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. 614,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

