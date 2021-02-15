Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 485,750 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485,750 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $267,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. 98,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,662. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

