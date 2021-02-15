Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $39.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

