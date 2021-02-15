Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 15,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LI stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

