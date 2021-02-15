Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,219 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.04% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,645 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 165,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

