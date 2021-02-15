Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,082 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.