Lincoln National Corp Sells 95 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $198.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

