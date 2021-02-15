Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.