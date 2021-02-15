Liquid Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 38.9% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $124,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.05. 164,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $361.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

