LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

