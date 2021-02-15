LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

