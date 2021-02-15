LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.92 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

