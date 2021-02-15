Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s 6th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 2.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Logitech International by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,521. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $118.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

