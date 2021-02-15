Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LZAGY. KeyCorp started coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

