Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

