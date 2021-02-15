Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 350.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 154,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

