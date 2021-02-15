Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock worth $4,871,072. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $95.53 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

