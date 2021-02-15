Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

