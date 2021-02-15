Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,921 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

