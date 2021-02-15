Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.45. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

