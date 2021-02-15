Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

