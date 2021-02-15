Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

