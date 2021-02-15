Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

PAC stock opened at $101.94 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

