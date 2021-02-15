Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.