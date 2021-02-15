Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock worth $752,424 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

