Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 17,465 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 194,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 460,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

