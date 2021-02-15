Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

